Bridge project delayed due to lack of bids

LEAVENWORTH — It appears a new bridge on Millwood Road will not be completed as early as Leavenworth County officials had hoped.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said county officials had hoped the new bridge over Stranger Creek would be open by Aug. 1.

“It doesn’t look like this will happen,” he said.

Loughry comments came Wednesday during a meeting of the Leavenworth County commissioners.

Loughry said county officials had solicited bids for the construction of a new bridge. The bids were scheduled to be opened last week, but no bids were submitted for the project.

Newtown Downtown Car Show revived by local club

Brian Robinson will polish up his 1969 Z28 Camero for a cruise on May 1, and for — he hopes — a big car show on May 2. He will not compete for prizes in the show, as his reward — and the reward for the 20 or so cars part of the Mid-Kansas Muscle Car Club — will be having the show to be in.

“We did not want to see (The Newton Downtown Car Show) go away. We waited four months for someone else to pick it up and no one did,” Robinson said. “It is too big of an event, too cool of an event, to let it go away. We are willing to do the work.”

In November, Dave Baughman, then the chairman of the Newton Downtown Car Show, announced there would be no show in 2020 after 15 years of taking over several blocks of downtown for a show at the beginning of May.

Baughman told The Kansan the show operated on about a $10,000 budget, and that was a stumbling block for businesses and organizations that he had spoken to about taking over the operations of the event.

But the Mid Kansas Muscle Car group simply could not let the show die.

“We are keeping it the same and not making too many changes,” Robinson said. “We just want to keep the tradition going.”

Registration forms, vendor forms and sponsorship forms are online at https://newtoncarshow.org/.