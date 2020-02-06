DeLawrence and Candace Sue (Dee and Candy) Lundberg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 15, 2020.

The couple was married on Feb. 15, 1970, in Burbank, California. They have made their home in McPherson since June 1974. They have a son, Brian, wife Jessica; grandchildren Adam, Gabriel, Helena, Julian; A daughter, Sara, and grandchild Dominick.

Dee and Candy appreciate your prayers for the wonderful life God has blessed them with in McPherson.

A card shower has been initiated by their children if you so wish. Address: 1515 S. Maxwell, McPherson, KS 67460

The couple requests no presents and would like you to know how much you as friends and family have enriched their lives in Kansas, God's country.