MONTEZUMA — On display now through Thursday, Feb. 20, the Stauth Memorial Museum will display artists from the 26th annual Western Kansas Scholastic Art Competition and Exhibition 2020 of area students.

The exhibition will feature 160 pieces of art work of all mediums from seventh through 12th grade students from Cheyenne, Clark, Decatur, Finney, Ford, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Meade, Morton, Ness, Norton, Rawlings, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Trego, Wallace and Wichita counties.

According to the Stauth Museum, from the 510 total entries, 164 are displayed as five American Vision who were awarded best of show, 34 Gold Key winners, 50 Silver Key winners and an additional 75 honorable mentions from 22 teachers from 19 participating schools and 19 cities in western Kansas.

For Dodge City students, four were named winners for the awards: freshman Kelly Arias was a gold key winner for digital art; sophomore Josephina Cox was named honorable mention for digital art; sophomore Mariana Sanchez was named honorable mention for drawing and illustration; and freshman Thais Villalobos received three awards — silver key and two honorable mentions — for two drawing and illustration pieces and one painting.

Elva Deibert, a senior at Minneola High School, received an honorable mention for her Painting Roses dress in the Fashion Category.

"This is a project I have my advanced students participate in annually," Minneola High School art instructor Lori Wade said. "The dress was initially entered into the annual Trash2Trends competition held in St. John at the community center.

"Professional photographer BC Emery Photography hosted the event and took the dress photos.

"This piece earned a first place ribbon at that event. I teach these kids remotely via ski-can.

"I was thrilled with their entries this year."

An awards ceremony and closing exhibit reception will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the South Gray High School for the winning students.

Stauth Memorial Museum is located at 111 N. Aztec in Montezuma.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The museum is closed on Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Visit the website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org.

