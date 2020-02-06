After delays, the Butler County Motor Vehicle western office is now open. The office closed for remodeling Sept. 3.

“The remodeling process went well overall, but due to contractor delays the project was not able to be completed within the original 60-90 day time frame,” said Butler County Treasurer Donna Farthing. “The Western Office remodel has allowed for more Motor Vehicle Clerk stations to be installed, increasing the stations from four to six.”

In addition, the office underwhen security enhancement.

Both the Main Motor Vehicle Office, situated on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse located at 205 W Central, El Dorado, and the Western Motor Vehicle Office located at 4800 W Beech Dr., Augusta, are now.

A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the Western Motor Vehicle Office’s successful remodeling will be scheduled with details to be announced at a later date.

Mail-in and online transactions remain a way vehicle owners can complete transactions without traveling to the Motor Vehicle Office.

Farthing encouraged residents who intend to travel to a Motor Vehicle Office location to get in line via QLess prior to arriving at their office of choice to reduce their wait time at the office itself.

To get in line for a Motor Vehicle Office transaction via text or online visit the Butler County Motor Vehicle webpage at https://www.bucoks.com/395/Motor-Vehicle.

“Thank you for your patience during this closure to complete much-needed remodeling,” Farthing said.