No serious injuries were reported after a hit-and-run collision damaged four vehicles early Monday in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. at S.W. 12th and High.

Police at the scene said the crash occurred when a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle that was southbound on S.W. High ran the stop sign at S.W. 12th.

Police said the Jeep, which was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, was then clipped by a dark gray Mercury Mariner sport utility vehicle that was westbound on 12th.

After the collision, the Mariner ended up facing southwest on the southwest corner of the intersection. The Mariner sustained major front-end damage.

The Jeep, meanwhile, spun around and its back end caved in the rear of a black, four-door Chevrolet Malibu that was unoccupied and parked facing south on the west side of High. The Cherokee's back end extended into the Malibu's rear portion. The Jeep and the Malibu were wedged together and became separated when wrecker crews lifted the Jeep's front end into the air and pulled it forward on the back end of a tow truck.

After it was struck, the Malibu went forward and hit the rear of a gold, four-door Mercury Zephyr that was parked in front of it facing south on High.

Police said the driver of the Jeep got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. There was no immediate word on whether that individual had been located or taken into custody.

American Medical Response ambulance crews responded to the scene. Police said no one required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The left lane of S.W. 12th, a one-way street carrying westbound traffic at that location, was blocked while crews cleared the scene.

Additional details weren't immediately available.