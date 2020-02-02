Thelma Smith, of Lincoln, celebrated her 107th birthday Saturday, Jan. 25. Thelma Dimick was born Jan. 25, 1913, on a small farm in Westfall.

She married Keith Smith and together they raised two sons, Ardell and Stephen. Thelma now has 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

In the late 1970s Thelma and Keith moved to Salina. For many years she made custom drapes for Stiefel Department Store. She also kept busy learning Spanish with a pen pal from Brazil, painting on canvas and later ceramics. Today she resides at Lincoln Park Manor, where she likes to remember old times and keep track of her grandchildren.

Thelma would enjoy receiving birthday cards and notes. They can be sent to her at Lincoln Park Manor, 922 N. Fifth St., #108, Lincoln, KS 67455.