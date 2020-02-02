The final day of the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association League Tournament at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City featured afternoon games for girls and boys third place finishes.

In the afternoon session, the girls third place game featured a match between the Bucklin Lady Red Aces and the South Central Timberwolves, with the Timberwolves taking a 50-44 victory for third place.

The boys third place game featured a contest between the South Central Timberwolves and the South Gray Rebels.

The Rebels dominated the game and took a 68-48 victory over the Timberwolves.

In the South Central vs Bucklin girls game, South Central coach Tim Rietzke said his team had some cushion throughout the game.

But they hurt themselves with fouls and not blocking out like they needed to do.

"We want to do well but we just haven't figured it out," Rietzke said. "The Timberwolves are a young team and with an experienced team, they don't have to learn some of the moves but the young Timberwolves will learn in time and they will be competitive."

The Timberwolves have won this tournament four of the last five years.

Rietzke said he likes this group and they will get to do what they want to do.

"The game is all about confidence and aggressiveness," he said. "This team is going to get better. The team lacks toughness but in time it will get better. The team was doing things that hurt themselves but the learned and matured from this game.

"The defense worked good. The man to man works best, the team doesn't handle the zone well."

Bucklin coach Craig Bowman said the shots were just not going in and that effected the press.

Those missed shots trickled down to the defense. But they kept fought back and did the best they could.

The team all gave a good effort with Mackenzie Birney, Catherine Bowman and Halie Feikert each hitting 10 points for the Aces.

In the girls third place game, the Bucklin Lady Red Aces took on the South Central Timberwolves. Both teams struggled to find the range to start the first quarter, but the Timberwolves tight defense frustrated the Red Aces as they struggled to find an open shot.

When they did, they were denied second chance shots.

South Central points: Kodi Herd-18, Sierra Jellison-17, Sorel Peterson-6, Kirstin Hackney-5, Hadley Lohrding-2, Gentry Girk-2.

Bucklin points: Mackenzie Birney-10, Catherine Bowman-10, Halie Feikert-10, Danae Scott-6, Ashleigh Mazerac-4, Arionne Servis-2.

In the boys third place game, South Gray coach Mark Applegate said they did not have a strong defense Friday night and they wanted to come out Saturday and have a good defense and show some good heart and they accomplished that.

"We took care of the ball better and played better defense. Defense was more in their face and it bothered them (Timberwolves)," Applegate said.

The entire team stepped up for the game.

Both teams played strong and it was defiantly a physical game.

The Rest of the year doesn't get any easier. The Rebels face South Central, Hodgeman County and Kiowa County and they are facing them with a young team.

"We're going to have to play with a lot of heart," Applegate said. "We're all juniors and sophomores. We have one senior and he doesn't start."

South Central coach Roe Macias said South Gray is very disciplined and they execute well.

Macias said his team mind set was not on the game today. They were still disappointed they weren't in the championship game.

They were also dealing with sickness and injury and the Rebels jumped on the team.

"We fought back but just couldn't come back," Macias said.

The team did a better job on defense the second half and out scored them by four points. But when a team is outscored by 23 in the first half, that's hard to make up.

Coach Macias said they missed layups an were just not in the right frame of mind.

South Gray points: Brent Penner-19, Brady Deges-15, Aaron Skidmore-12, Carter Riley-10, Kameron Penner-6, Ethan Salmans-4, Ian Davis-4.

South Central points: Chayde Snyder-10, Landon Uhl-10, Jaylen Delaney-8, Tantry Peterson-6, Devin Dunn-4, G. Thuerur-4, O. Herd-4.

