Dale Louis Yordy will celebrate his 80th birthday Wednesday, Feb. 5. He was born in Salina.

Dale married Martha Collins on Oct. 1, 1961. They have four daughters, Debbie, Dannette, Dorothy and Dora, and 17 grandchildren.

Dale worked in the banking industry in Salina over 45 years.

The family is requesting a card shower to help Dale mark this milestone. Birthday cards and notes can be sent to Dale at 1301 Norton St., Salina, KS 67401.