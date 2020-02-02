1. Solve a Crime

“Love Triangle Murder” is based on an actual event of 1900 in El Dorado.

Join the Kansas Oil Museum, 383 E Central Ave, El Dorado, for this original play by Linda Sanders at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8t Doors

The play, set in a Butler County Courtroom, unravels the mystery that has the community talking 120 years later. During intermission guests can enjoy a variety of desserts and cast bids for themed gift baskets designed for Valentine gift giving.

Tickets are $20 and benefit the Butler County Historical Society/Kansas Oil Museum.

For more information 316/321-9333. Tickets are available at the Museum, 383 E Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042.

2. Watch the Super Bowl

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have qualified for the Super Bowl. They will meet up with the San Francisco 49ers, who boast the first female assistant coach to make the Super Bowl appearance — Katie Sowers of Hesston.

Game time is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

3. A bit of jazz

The Butler Black Student Association, in partnership with the Butler Community College Foundation and Butler SGA, is bringing world renowned flautist and lecturer Galen Abdur Razzaq to campus for Black History Month.

He will perform from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hubbard Welcome Center, 901 S Haverhill Road, El Dorado.

Abdur Razzaq is an extraordinary flautist with an extensive performance career. He is also a speaker on the topic of jazz, and has performed at colleges and universities for over thirty years.

4. Have dinner in Augusta

Tri-County CASA will host their annual fundraiser to benefit services for abused and neglected children in Butler, Greenwood and Elk counties.

An evening of festivities, starting at 5:30 p.m Feb. 8 at The Point Event Center in Augusta, will include silent and live auctions, live music, a barbecue dinner and cash bar.

Tickets are $40 per person. The Point Events Center is located at 2101 Dearborn Street, Augusta. For more information visit www.tri-countycasa.net or call 316-320-0238.

5. Learn about KAW

Kansas Agri-Women members and friends will meet at 10 Feb. 8th at the ag facility of Butler County Community College , located on South Haverhill Road in El Dorado 1/2 mile south of the main campus. KAW will ur of the facility. For more information contact KAW President,Lori Bammerlin at contact@ksagriwomen.org.