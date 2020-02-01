The second day of competition for the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association boys league basketball tournament at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, featured games between the Bucklin Red Aces and the Spearville Royal Lancers followed by the Pawnee Heights Tigers taking on the Minneola Wildcats in the consolation brackets.

Spearville took a 47-35 victory over Bucklin and Minneola had a 35-30 victory over Pawnee Heights.

Spearville coach Christopher Sohm said his team was struggling with their half court offense and handling the ball to start the game.

In the second period, the offense was getting dribble penetration and finding offensive rebounds for second chance shots.

Sohm said Bucklin tends to be streaky and has a quick offense. The team needed to contest more of Bucklin's shots and that carried over into the second half.

The team also needed to finish better off the free throw line.

Overall, Sohm was pleased with their effort. Kolten Bennett and Carson Rich both attacked the ball well.

Logan Hubbell was back in the lineup and did a good job hitting the offensive and defensive glass. He helped inspire the rest of the team.

This victory was important for the team as they continue through their schedule.

"Beating Bucklin will help our confidence for the rest of the season," Sohm said.

Bucklin coach Derek Bevan said his team was aggressive and played the Lancers hard.

On defense, the Red Aces were not sticking their hands out and not getting their bodies in front of the other players and that allowed them to make layups.

But it also led to fouls and the Lancers had the big edge on free throws with 19 to 1 for Bucklin.

"We were too worried on defense. We needed to step in their line and not just use a hand," Bevan said. "We have to play that team defense that we needed to play tonight."

Looking ahead, Bucklin has to battle Jetmore and Minneola in up coming games and they will have to play well to complete.

"We have to play more as a team. Usually, our guys put out a great effort. We have to had all five guys play both ends of offense and defense, Bevan said.

Scoring in the last quarter was even and Spearville took a 47-35 victory over Bucklin.

Spearville points: Carson Rich-16, Kolten Bennett-14, Logan Hubbell-8, Isaac Mettling-4, Joshua Cox-3, Ethan White-2.

Bucklin points: Nate Bowman-11, Scott Price-9, Josh Stout-7, Colton Stein-2, Zabien Green-2, Jaron Lindsey-2, Gabe Ellis-2.

The second consolation game pitted the Minneola Wildcats against the Pawnee Heights Tigers. The fought a close match but the Wildcats took home the 53-30 victory.

Minneola coach James Temaat said Pawnee Heights ran a tough zone defensively.

The Wildcats had lots of trouble with the zone and even more trouble finding the basket only shooting 17% for the game.

"We missed a lot of shots we normally make. I thought we got good looks but they just didn't fall," Temaat said.

The Minneola defense played hard and they out rebounded the Tigers. Brayton Lantz stepped up, rebounded hard and hit the line. One problem was they were losing track of their help side guy.

The team has a couple of days before they take on their next opponent, the Bucklin Red Aces on Tuesday. They have a tough second half of the season but Temaat is confident his players will be able to make a run through the league.

Minneola points: Tuck Lang-11, Quentor Shelor-10, Brayton Dewell-9, Collin Berger-3, Bryton Lantz-2.

Pawnee Heights points: Pawnee Heights-12, Adam Hands-7, Alec Carlson-5, Harrison VanMeter-2, Cody Amspacker-2.

In an early round robin game from the play-in round, the Ingalls Bulldogs took on the Ashland Bluejays.

In a game that saw four lead changes in the last 1:46 after Ingalls came back late in the fourth quarter to tie the game, Tate Davis for Ingalls hit two clutch free throws to give the Bulldogs a 55-54 victory over Ashland.

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com