It was simple survival for the Dodge City High School girls’ basketball team in a 49-47 win over Olathe Northwest in the first round of play in the 44th Newton Invitational.

“It’s tournament time. It’s survive and advance,” Dodge City coach Kelley Snodgrass said. “We got some momentum and they got on a run. Basketball is a game of runs. It was just good basketball.”

Kisa Unruh led Dodge City with 25 points. Camree Johnson scored 17.

Liz Thomas and Holly McCormick each scored 14 points for Northwest. Mary Reiber added 11.

Dodge City, 9-3, takes on the winner between Bishop Carroll and Newton at 8 p.m. Friday for a spot in the championship game. Northwest, 6-5, takes on the loser of the Newton-Carroll game at 4 p.m. Friday.

“We’ll take it a game at a time,” Snodgrass said. “My assistants do a good job. We’ll prep the girls. We have to take care of ourselves and do what we do.”

Olathe Northwest jumped out 7-2 with all of the points by Mary Reiber. Dodge City finished the quarter on a 6-0 run, which the Red Demons extended by four into the second quarter. Dodge City led 17-13 at the half.

Northwest opened the second half with an 8-3 run. The Red Demons scored the next four points, but the Ravens got back up by six. A Johnson trey at the buzzer cut the Northwest lead to three, 34-31.

Northwest opened the final quarter with a layup. Dodge City replied with an 8-0 run, regaining the lead on a Kisa Unruh trey.

After a McCormick trey for Northwest to tie the game. Dodge City came back with a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer, missing a free throw with the second basket. Chidera Okoyo followed with one of two free throws, putting Dodge up by six with 2:30 remaining.

The Ravens replied with a McCormick trey. Northwest then missed a pair of free throws.

After a Johnson layup put Dodge City up by three, McCormick hit two free throws with 28.7 seconds in regulation. Unruh replied with two free throws for Dodge City seven seconds later.

After one of two McCormick free throws, Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-bonus with 8.8 seconds to play. A Reiber layup attempt at the buzzer to tie just missed.

“We talked to the girls about free throws,” Snodgrass said. “Free throws win ballgames. We needed to hit some of those at the end. I was proud of how the girls finished. The difference between the two squads is they are a veteran group. They have been in those situations. We’re a bit younger. We have to improve in those situations.”

OLATHE NORTHWEST (6-4) — Geary 1 0-0 0, 2; J.Reiber 0 0-0 2, 0; Taddese 0 0-0 1, 0; M.Reiber 4 (1) 0-2 2, 11; Thomas 4 (20 0-0 0, 14; Wade 1 (1) 1-1 5, 6; Ho.McCormick 1 (3) 3-4 4, 14; TOTALS 11 (7) 4-7 14, 47.

DODGE CITY (9-3) — B.Unruh 1 0-1 0, 2; Guiterrez 0 0-0 1, 0; Johnson 5 (2) 1-3 0, 17; K.Unruh 4 (4) 5-7 2, 25; Gonzalez 0 0-0 2, 0; Perez 0 0-0 2, 0; Gleason 1 0-0 1, 2; Okoro 1 1-2 1, 3; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; Soliz 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 12 (6) 7-13 10, 49.

O.N-West;7;6;21;13;—47

Dodge City;8;9;14;18;—49