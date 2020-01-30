The Agatha Christie classic "Murder on the Orient Express" opens at the Salina Community Theatre on Friday, Feb. 7, and runs for three weekends, until Saturday, Feb. 22.

This version of the play is a recent adaptation by Ken Ludwig and SCT is one of the first community theaters in the country to be able to produce it.

“We’ve had success in the past with comedy mysteries like 'Deathtrap,' ” said executive director Michael Spicer. “Our committee read it and wanted to do it.”

The play takes place on a 1930s luxury train that is stranded in the snow. A dead body is discovered. Private investigator Hercule Poirot is a passenger on the train and is asked to investigate.

The cast is a diverse mix of international characters and they are all suspects. Rick Groetzinger plays Poirot and says, “The humor comes from the strange and diverse group of characters, who come very close to being over the top.”

Groetzinger is new to the stage at SCT. He retired from East Central University and has an extensive history of acting and directing. His challenge in this show, he said, is "both a French accent and so many lines.”

The Agatha Christie mystery was first published in 1934. Films were made in 1974 by Sidney Lumet and in 2017 by Kenneth Branagh. This adaptation is a fresh take on a classic by two-time Tony Award-nominee Ken Ludwig, who is considered one of the premier comic playwrights in America.

Courtney Train plays Countess Andrenyi. She loves playing “a powerful, confident character, who is brilliant, beautiful and elegant. And, she’s a doctor.”

Shawna Carter is cast as Helen Hubbard, one of only two American characters in this mystery.

“This is a cast of characters from all walks of life, all different, but we all have the same goal,” she said.

The set is designed and built by J.R. Lidgett. It includes two full coaches of the train, both dining and sleeping cars, plus an observation platform and a café in Istanbul. In planning the sets, Lidgett said, “I wanted to put all of the sets on stage at one time.” So he gave Spicer two options.

“We could rotate sets from back to front or we could use tracks to move sets on and off from the sides,” said Lidgett, who has been with the theater for 20 years. “He liked both options, so we combined the two.”

An additional café set will be lowered into the pit once that scene is complete.

“We get to bring our own take to this classic,” said Groetzinger. “It’s far different from the Branagh film.”

Like the recent box-office smash "Knives Out," this play has familiar Agatha Christie tropes of ostentatious wealth, suspense, a colorful cast with extreme personalities and, of course, a cunning detective determined to unmask the murderer.

The Salina Community Theatre Box Office is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. Tickets can also be ordered online at Salinatheatre.com.