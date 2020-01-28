Today’s Birthday (01/28/20). Your team hits a winning streak this year. Realize dreams through organization, coordination and planning. Winter insights and inspiration strengthen your resolve as you surpass a physical obstacle. Navigate a challenge with friends this summer, before your health and vitality flower. Realize shared dreams together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider upcoming events and actions. Plot your moves in advance. A dream can be realized with discipline and practical efforts. Keep costs down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A team dream appears within reach. Don’t take action out of peer pressure. Plan, strategize and coordinate your moves for practical ease and efficiency.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a professional dream with unreasonable persistence and patience. Reinforce foundational structures. Balance numbers and schedule concrete actions. Discuss future options and plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make sure plans, reservations and coordinated connections are set before embarking on a journey. Monitor weather and conditions for smooth sailing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss long-term dreams and fantasies with your partner. Speculate and then align on practical possibilities to pursue together. Adjust budgets for this new reality.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get dreamy with your sweetheart. Talk about hopes, dreams and visions. Listen with heartfelt emotions and indulge imaginative speculation for new possibilities together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Assess physical progress. The rules could seem to change mid-game. You can accomplish great things; monitor conditions closely. Articulate and refine an inspiring mission.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance sparkles. Make sure that you and your sweetheart are on the same wavelength. Patiently share respect and kindness. Practice your persuasive arts and charms.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Put in more time planning before committing to an expensive overhaul. Domestic renovations can realize a dream; you don’t need frills. Simplicity adds elegance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Edit and prepare your creative project before presenting. False hopes get shattered. Don’t reveal a surprise before it’s ready. Beautify details, refine and polish.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Plug financial leaks and leave your money where it is. Avoid expensive extras. Provide a generous spread without extravagance. A dream is worth saving for.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Review plans for a personal project. Illusions could distract your view. Hold your temper and consider consequences before acting. Pursue a dream with practical steps.