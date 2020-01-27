Police find man bound by duct tape

SALINA — Police are conducting a kidnapping investigation after a man was found bound by duct tape in a residence in Salina early Monday morning.

Salina Police said at 12:49 a.m. Monday officers were sent to the 400 block of Montrose Street after reports of flashing lights coming from inside a residence that was not supposed to be occupied.

When officers arrived, police said they saw the bound man through a window. Officers entered the residence to rescue the man. No one else was found in the residence.

Police said the man was checked out by a physician and medically cleared.

According to police, the 43-year-old white man said at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, he was walking through Oakdale Park with a walker when he was confronted by a woman and two men. The woman and one of the men was wearing a black ski mask, while the other man was wearing a clown mask.

The man told police the three individuals took him against his will and placed him in a dark-colored SUV. He also said they moved him from place to place several times over a few days with a hood over his head.

Man arrested for threats with hatchet

HUTCHINSON — Police arrested a 63-year-old Hutchinson man Saturday afternoon after a group of people in a mobile home park reported he threatened them with a hatchet.

Police responded to the Coach Lamp Village Mobile Home Park, 1200 E. 11TH Ave., just after 1 p.m. on the report of an assault.

There, Melissa King, 47, Colton Corn, 19, and Alvin Cleary, 60 — none of whom lived in the park — all reported Daniel J. Jackson, who did live there, approached them and threatened them with the weapon.

“I don’t remember any of that,” said Jackson when appearing in court Monday morning via video from the jail.

Jackson asked Reno County Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan to be released on an own recognizance bond, citing a need for treatment for cancer.

“None of the bondsmen will touch me,” Jackson said. “I’m on 11 medications and I’m diabetic. If you grant it, I guarantee I won’t screw up.”

Gilligan, however, found Jackson was a danger and declined to lower the $15,000 bond, which is based on $5,000 for each count of aggravated assault.