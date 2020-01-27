Look for clouds and highs in the upper-30s on Monday in Topeka.

A chance for snow is in the forecast for Tuesday, when highs should reach the mid-30s.

A warming trend starts Wednesday, as highs again should make it to the upper-30s.

Then look for highs in the lower-40s on Thursday, mid-40s Friday, upper-40s Saturday and upper-50s on Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.