At Hubco, a 100-year-old Hutchinson business that makes cloth bags, as much has changed over the decades as has stayed the same.

The operation is still in the 23,000-square-foot building behind the Carey Building and City Hall where it was started in 1919 by Emerson Carey and Jim Dick, to make bags for holding Carey Salt.

Over the years, numerous small additions have been made, expanding the plant’s footprint by almost 40 percent and improving climate control, but the core building at 215 S. Poplar has remained.

Manufacturing equipment has come and gone, but the types of products manufactured are essentially unchanged.

Their customers and suppliers have also come and gone, said company president Trey McPherson, whose grandfather owned the plant for years, but their focus on producing quality customized packaging has not.

And while none of the employees are quite that old, several have spent decades in the plant, some even in the same job their entire careers after joining a parent in the business.

As it moves beyond its centennial year, Hubco – formerly Hutchinson Bag Company – is also being recognized as the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month for January.

Legacy

Dick bought Carey’s share of the business after a few years and expanded into other cloth bag offerings. The company is now under its sixth set of owners, McPherson said, including himself and a group of four other employees.

His dad was employed by the railroad, so growing up the family moved a lot, McPherson said. But they often visited McPherson’s grandfather, John Rimmer, and spent time at the plant.

He initially wanted to be an architect, McPherson said, but while studying business at Emporia State University he did an internship with his grandfather and recognized the opportunity for a future in Hutchinson.

“I have no regrets,” said McPherson, who came to work in Hutchinson in 1992, straight out of college. “I can count on one hand the number of bad days I’ve had here.”

Among the things that have changed, McPherson said, is that Hubco is now one of just three domestic manufacturers of cotton and burlap packaging left in the U.S.

A changing fabric

While its supply of fabric was once sourced almost entirely domestically, now the inverse is true, he said, with materials used for its packaging manufactured mostly overseas due to cost and regulations. Only a pair of fabric mills that have been partners over the years remain as U.S. providers.

When he started 27 years ago, McPherson said, their top three customers were all flour mills. Today, however, very little flour is sold in cloth bags as consumers purchase smaller amounts in paper packages. In fact, most cloth packaging has been replaced by cheaper paper or plastic.

Still, Hubco currently has more than 60 customers across the country and overseas, McPherson said.

“In our first 99 years, we did no advertising,” he said. “Everything was by word of mouth, which is your best advertising. Now, though, we’re going to start playing some offense. We’re going after new markets.”

Uses for its various-sized sacks include feed, seed, and various other agricultural items. Other products found in Hubco bags include coffee, tea, snacks, soaps, whiskey, dry mixes for cooking and samples from the petroleum and ore industries. Examples are the Gold Minute nugget bubblegum and cookie doughs at William Sonoma stores.

Besides custom four-color screen-printing, Hubco offers options like plain and custom printed tags, and different closure options, including drawstrings, drawcords and tie tapes.

As the textile bag industry has declined, it afforded Hubco the opportunity to acquire more equipment from the closing businesses. The ability to have equipment repaired, however, has become a challenge. The plant employs two people full time who maintain its 65 different machines and fabricate new parts from scratch when something breaks down.

Dedicated workforce

At its height nearly 30 years ago, the plant employed as many as 110 people, McPherson said. Today, primarily due to updated and more efficient equipment, they employ 25.

They’re also employing 10 inmates at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility’s minimum security East Unit, a number that fluctuates with orders and the season.

Starting about 25 years ago, shifts begin at 6 a.m. to accommodate building temperatures. Though it’s now climate controlled, they still start at the same time, though now the days go longer after they switched a couple of years ago to a 4-day workweek. That allows maintenance of the machines on the off days.

Two of those employees are the plant’s longest-serving workers, Carolyn Wheeler, who’s been there 46 years, and Connie Burns, whose mother worked there and suggested she start when she turned 18.

Thanks to the early workday, Wheeler said she worked two jobs for more than 20 years. At 71, however, she’s cut back to the one. She has no immediate plans to retire.

Burns, 58, has done the same job on a serger sewing machine for 39 years. Paid by the piece, she zips a bag through the machine one way and then another in seconds. Her mother, Esther Postier, worked there for 36 years.

“Some days are harder than others, but I enjoy doing it,” Burn said. “I’m not sorry about staying here so long.”