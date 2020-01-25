The Dodge City Police Department has released information regarding a vehicle crash involving a police vehicle that led to the death of a woman.

According to the DCPD, on Saturday, Jan. 25 at around 4:56 a.m., DCPD officers were responding to 28th Avenue in Dodge City after being dispatched to a break-in, in progress.

Officers responded westbound on Wyatt Earp Boulevard when the driver of a passenger car entered the intersection northbound near Matt Down Lane. The passenger side of the vehicle was struck by the police vehicle and the occupant, Vanessa Guzman, was ejected.

Despite officers attempting lifesaving efforts, Guzman was pronounced dead my medical personnel when they arrived at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Guzman family has been notified, according to the DCPD.

The police officer in the crash is in stable condition after being transported to Western Plains Medical Complex.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com