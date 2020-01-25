Head to the gala

The El Dorado Charities Auxiliary Gala will be 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the El Dorado Civic Center, 201 E. Central.



The evening will feature a DJ; bartending by Bricks; dinner catered by Catering By Kaye; a silent auction; a live auction; and raffle items.

Tickets are online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-el-dorado-charities-auxiliary-gala-tickets.

Attend a conference

The eighth annual African American High School Leadership Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Butler County Community College of Andover.

The conference is designed to help African American high school students to be better prepared for college and become a successful community and global leaders.

The conference also provides sessions for parents so they too can help their students succeed and lead.

The conference was developed by the Wichita (KS) Chapter of The Links, Inc. and is hosted with Butler Community College and sponsored by Cox Business and Evergy.

For more information, call 316-516-8588 or email Carla Breckenridge: Cbm3b@aol.com





Check out the festival

The Butler Community College Music Theatre Choral Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Butler faculty, including Valerie Lippoldt Mack, Matthew Udland and Chad Ingram, and friends of the music program from the Wichita Music Theatre community, host a festival for students who love to sing musicals.

The Final Showcase will be 2:30 to 3:00 p.m.

State of the City



El Dorado Mayor Bill Young and city leaders will recap 2019 and share plans and goals for 2020 during "State of the City" from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the El Dorado Civic Center, 201 E. Central, El Dorado.

Head to the gallery

The Butler County Community College Art Gallery will host an exhbit by Anthony Marhsall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 31.