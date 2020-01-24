Rep. Will Carpenter (R- El Dorado) is looking to meet some new, young, friends this legislative season. Carpenter is recruiting pages to serve a day at the capitol in Topeka.

"Working as a page in the Kansas Legislature is an excellent way to learn more about the legislative process," Carpenter said.

The Page Program is designed for students ages 12 and up in middle school, junior high or first years of high school.

The parents of the students can contact Carpenter's office by phone at 785-296-7660 or by email at Francisca.hernandez@house.ks.gov or Representative Carpenter at will.carpenter@house.ks.gov.

There are two dates his office has available — Jan. 29 or Feb. 12. Carpenter's office can also work on other dates if needed.