Della Mae Spann, 90, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at The Cedars, McPherson. She was a homemaker, a legal secretary for Mills Law Office, and a secretary for McPherson Church of the Brethren.

Della was born on Feb. 9, 1929, in McPherson, KS, one of nine children born to John T. and Nettie (Decker) Becker. She graduated from McPherson High School. On Aug. 10, 1947, Della was united in marriage to Billy Gene Spann, in McPherson. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing on April 9, 2012.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church and attended Crossroads Assembly of God. She volunteered at Save ‘N Share and at the Hess Fitness Center.

Survivors include: son, Randy Spann (Karen Ann Garrigan) of Piermont, New Hampshire; three daughters, Karla Snyder of Fresno, California, Kristi Spann (Brad Hildreth) of Colleyville, Texas, and Karen Schulz (Mitchell) of Canton; a brother, Charlie Becker of Warrensburg, Missouir; eight grandchildren, Whitney Snyder, Griffin Snyder, Taylor Snyder, Chlo̎e Snyder, Holly Losiewicz (Charlie), Andrew Butts, Jamie L. Papatheodoulou (Alexi), and Dylan C. Schulz (Josie); six great-grandchildren, Drew Butts, Emma Butts, Layne Losiewicz, Iris Schulz, August Schulz, and Leonidas Papatheodoulou; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Helen Jantz, Nora Fulkerson, Irene Wiebe, and Martha Becker; brothers, Clarence Becker, Jessie Becker, and Harvey Becker, an infant child, and a granddaughter, Sara Spann.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with burial following at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial may be given to Mt. Hope Sanctuary or Save ‘N Share, both of McPherson, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.