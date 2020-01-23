Look for rain and snow on Thursday in Topeka, with a high temperature near 37 degrees.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible Thursday night.

With the possibility of a mix of rain and snow in the forecast, the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory from noon Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday for portions of east-central and northeast Kansas, including the Topeka area.

Friday's high should be in the mid-30s.

Saturday and Sunday should see sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Rain and snow. Areas of fog. High near 37. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

• Tonight: Snow. Patchy fog before midnight. Low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

• Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.