Following a winter storm Wednesday, local residents likely will see more rain and snow today.

“We’ll be back in it again,” said Chuck Magaha, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said the county could see an additional one to two inches of snow.

Magaha said today’s precipitation could start out as rain but then transition into snow.

County residents saw rain and snow Wednesday.

Roads were slick as residents drove to work Wednesday morning. Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office responded to about a dozen reports of car accidents and vehicles sliding off roads.

“We stayed very busy all morning,” Sherley said.

A bus for the Lansing school district slid off the road on Kansas 5 Highway. Lansing Interim Superintendent Dan Wessel said 13 students were on board the bus at the time, but no one was injured.

He said the students were transported to school in another bus.

“We had another bus there in about five minutes,” he said.

He said a couple of other buses were used to finish the route of the vehicle that had slid off the road.

Magaha said drivers need to slow down and drive appropriately for weather conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and snow will be possible during the day in Leavenworth. And snow may be likely tonight.

