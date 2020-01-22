Gov. Laura Kelly selected an Air National Guard brigadier general Wednesday to lead the Kansas Guard as adjutant general.

David Weishaar, who commands the Air Guard in Kansas as assistant adjutant general and has served in uniform for 39 years, will replace retiring Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli. Tafanelli is scheduled to resign March 31.

"General Weishaar is highly qualified and prepared to step up in this very important role," Kelly said. "His depth of knowledge and years of service and training are just a few of the reasons why he’s an ideal choice to serve as our next adjutant general."

In Kansas, the adjutant general is the top military adviser to the governor, leads the state's 7,100-person Army and Air Guard operations, and directs the state's division of emergency management and homeland security.

Weishaar initially entered the Air Force in 1981 as an aircraft maintenance specialist. In the past 15 years in the Air Guard at McConnell Air Force Base, he commanded the 184th Intelligence Wing, the 184th Mission Support Group, the 299th Network Operations and Security Squadron and the 127th Command and Control Squadron.

"It’s an honor to be appointed by Governor Kelly for this critical post," Weishaar said. "I look forward to leading a truly professional, dedicated team."