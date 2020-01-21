After nearly 15 years at the helm of St. Catherine Hospital and three as leader at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, during which time he has successfully overseen considerable growth in facilities and scope of services, Scott Taylor has announced his plans to retire as CEO of the two hospitals.

Taylor’s retirement as CEO, from which he also oversees all Centura Health Kansas interests, including Plaza Medical Center in Garden City and Dodge City Medical Center in Dodge City, will be effective July 1.

Tom Gessel, Group President for Centura’s Greater Colorado & Kansas Operating Group, said the search for Taylor’s successor will begin immediately.

“It’s a perfect time for me and for Centura Kansas – already the largest health provider in western Kansas and as strong as ever,” Taylor said. “It’s a great time to turn the reins over to a new, innovative and energetic leadership that will take Centura Kansas and expand upon it to further our collective mission. I truly look forward to watching this fine system grow in future years.”

A native Texan, Taylor, 61, and his wife, Lisa, plan to move closer to family. His daughter, Ashley, lives in Odessa, Texas, with her husband, Derek, and son, Grayson.

“It’s time for me to focus on the next phase in my life – that being the enjoyment of my life with my wonderful and loving wife, Lisa, and our family,” Taylor said.

Since coming to St. Catherine Hospital in May 2005, Scott has overseen considerable growth at the hospital. Under his leadership, the hospital has developed an Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, western Kansas’ only accredited breast center and stroke center, and the most advanced cancer center in western Kansas -- Heartland Cancer.

Other accomplishments during Taylor’s tenure include:

• Establishing the Heart Center and bringing cardiology to Garden City in 2008.

• Completion of the new patient towers in 2011.

• Leading the hospital through the transition when it joined Centura Health in 2012.

• The opening of the Convenient Care clinic in 2016.

• Developing hospitalist and intensivist services at the hospital.

• Establishing Acute Rehabilitation.

• Creating affiliations with Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Dodge City Medical Center, and Plaza Medical Center in Garden City.

• Tripling the size of the medical staff

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of a fine team of senior leadership throughout the years, a great group of directors and the support of a dedicated Board of Trustees,” Taylor said. “I thank both the current team and those who have moved on but played a key role in helping us grow to be the region’s largest and most advanced health system.”

Taylor grew up in Big Spring, Texas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Okla., and a master’s degree in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. He has spent his entire career working in hospitals, serving in roles ranging from pharmacy technician to CEO.

He is a past chairman of the Kansas Hospital Association Board of Directors. He also serves on the Pioneer Health Network executive committee and is a past president of the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce. His community collaboration on health and wellness initiatives and sponsorship of LiveWell Finney County are a testament to his dedication to improving the health of the community, as demonstrated by St. Catherine having received the prestigious American Hospital Association NOVA award for building healthier communities in 2014.

Brett Riggs is a communications advisor for Centura Helath, serving St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses.