Coats, Kansas - Robert was the first of three children raised on the family farm. He is survived by two sisters, Cindy Howell and Pam Greco (Matt) as well as nephews and a niece, Gil, Gabe, and Gracie Greco.



Robert learned to drive a semi, combine, tractor, and vehicle at a very young age to be able to help in the daily labors of the family farm. He attended Haviland grade school until it was consolidated into Skyline Schools. Robert graduated from Skyline and attended Pratt Community College as well as K-State.



Moving back to the family farm, Robert farmed for several years before returning to his roots to drive semi for a traveling MRI company, assisting small communities across Kansas. Robert’s love for Skyline Schools flourished as he served on the school board for 25 years and was eventually elected president.



Robert was previously married to Martha for 25 years. They had four children, Ashton Walton (Trevor), Alayna Reta (DJ), Audra Howell, Sam Howell (Janessa).



A grandfather to 4 grandchildren, Poppy Robert, is also survived by Kali Jo (Ashton & Trevor), Zoie and Ivy (Alayna & DJ), and Ryker (Sam & Janessa). Robert enjoyed many road trips to spend time loving on his grandchildren.



You could find Robert at every sporting event, yelling at refs or socializing with everyone he knew and every person he didn’t know. Loved by all, adored by many, and cherished by those around him, Robert knew no strangers and was able to liven up any room he was welcomed into.



T-Bird mobile chauffer, Berty, Bob, Poppy Robert, and Dad, Robert went by many names.

His quick wit, servant heart, and ability to sneak up on you at Walmart or the Chapeau will be missed by Pratt, friends, and his family most of all.



Robert was preceded in death by both parents, Nancy and Bob.



Memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Pratt, Kansas. Family Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.



Memorial donations may be made to Skyline Schools Foundation in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.





