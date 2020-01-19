Cory and Sherri Frieling, of Smith Center, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Jan. 14. Cory Frieling and the former Sherri Breese were married Jan. 14, 1995, at St. John Lutheran Church, Athol.

Cory’s parents are Gary and Brenda Frieling and Sherri’s parents are Phil and Phyllis Breese.

Cory and Sherri farm and ranch with his parents on the family farm.

The Frielings have three children, son, Brody Frieling and wife Lynzee, of Athol, and daughter, Bree Frieling and son, Kaine Frieling, both of the home.