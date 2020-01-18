University partners for downtown student housing

OTTAWA — Ottawa University will add to its off-campus student housing options thanks to an exclusive lease agreement partnership with local businessman Josh Walker, owner of Loyd Builders, an Ottawa-based construction company.

Walker is developing living space for the university as part of a $3.5 million multi-use redevelopment project of the historic Halloren Building at 401 S. Main St., which he bought in August 2018.

Walker said he purchased the building with the express intent to restore it in a historically respective manner that would result in a modern space for local business. The first phase of the project was reconstructing the building’s commercial space at the corner of 4th and Main streets into a community hub to include a cafe and art gallery. The Corner Market and Gallery at the Halloren was completed in October and held its grand opening in November.

“When it came to researching uses for the second floor, housing of some nature came to the forefront as the most viable option,” Walker said.

Defendant convicted of weapons charge, other counts

LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth man has been convicted of a weapons charge and other counts stemming from a police pursuit, according to a prosecution official.

David A. Kelly, 26, was convicted Monday in Leavenworth County District Court of being a felon in possession of firearm, attempting to flee and elude an officer and transporting an open container of alcohol.

The jury’s verdict followed a one-day trial.

The charges stem from a July 30, 2018, incident. Leavenworth police were called regarding a possible assault involving someone who reportedly was driving a Jeep.

Police officers determined the vehicle was one used by Kelly. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Kelly reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Officers eventually were able to stop the vehicle. Kelly reportedly was found to be in possession of a handgun. Officers also found a bottle of liquor in the vehicle.