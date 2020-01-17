The El Dorado Kiwanis Club presented $1,000 to the YMCA’s Board of Directors at their board meeting on January 15, 2020.

“The dollars Kiwanis raise benefit local kids. This $1000.00 to the Y’s Strong Communities Campaign represents our investment in the youth, families and future of El Dorado,” said Craig Lorensen, President of the El Dorado Kiwanis Club. “As Kiwanis approach our 100th year as a club, we are growing our membership and want to increase our giving to the community. Watch us do more in the future.”