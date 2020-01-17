Icy road conditions contributed to treacherous roadways Friday morning in the Topeka area.

Numerous slide-offs and crashes were reported.

One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash reported at 5:24 a.m. on Interstate 70 between the 1st Street and MacVicar Avenue exits.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was traveling east on I-70 when it hit an icy patch. The driver lost control of the truck, which then entered the south ditch.

The driver, Travis R. Dietrick, 37, of Silver Lake, was reported to have sustained possible injuries, according to the patrol's online crash log. Dietrick, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Numerous other slide-offs were being reported past 7 a.m. on highways in the Topeka area. Many of the slide-offs didn't result in injuries, authorities said.

About 5:30 a.m. Friday, slick conditions were being reported at S.W. 21st and Washburn Avenue, where officers said several cars slid through the intersection on red lights.

A glaze developed on Topeka-area streets and sidewalks as freezing rain fell.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning implemented walk-in accident reporting procedures.

In such circumstances, officers respond to scenes of crashes only if they involve possible injuries or death, impairment, major traffic congestion, hazardous materials, hit-and-run drivers, disturbances or vehicles that required towing.

Motorists involved in other types of crashes were asked to exchange information and report them later at the appropriate law enforcement office.

But the sheriff's office and police department then returned Friday afternoon returned to their normal accident reporting procedures.

Meanwhile, slick sidewalks were present throughout the Topeka area early Friday afternoon in the wake of the morning's freezing rain.