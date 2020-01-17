Commodities available through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) will be distributed from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Dillon Living Center, 1901 E. 23rd Ave.

This program is for low-income people of all ages. There is no need to register, but the commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. If arriving before then, participants are asked to wait in their vehicles. One box will be distributed per household, unless a family of five or more. Boxes may only be picked up by the individual participants.

The maximum gross monthly income for eligibility is $1,354 for an individual, plus $479 for each additional family member in a household.