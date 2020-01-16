Dr. Roger Marshall, a 1978 graduate of El Dorado High School, will seek reelection to the U.S. Senate.

Marshall will be the guest at a public reception for him from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the 526 N. Star Venue in El Dorado.

He is the grandson of Butler County farmers, son of El Dorado former Chief of Police, Victor Marshall, and has continued friendships with many El Dorado High School classmates and residents.

Marshall graduated from EHS in 1978, attended Butler Community College, graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, and a Doctor of Medicine, with a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida. He has served in his ob/gyn practice in Great Bend since completing his residency.

He served 7 years in the U. S. Army Reserves.

Also a farmer and rancher, an emphasis of his life has been to support and encourage those in the agricultural field. He was recently a leader in getting the United States, Mexico and Canada trade agreement passed. (USMCA)

Standing up for life, jobs, families, values and faith, have been goals of his life and career.

Currently a U.S. House of Representatives member from the big First Kansas District, his desire is to continue to serve all of Kansas and the USA. He currently serves on the national committees for agriculture, science space and technology.

He and his wife Laina have four children and two grandsons.

In addition to being an advocate for agricultural interests, he is a strong advocate for the pro-life movement.

Learn more about Marshall’s life and public service at the public reception, hosted by Ben and Jean Plummer, Dan and Joyce Demo, Chris and Allison Locke, Steve and Molly Vestring and Kerri and Marv Loucks.