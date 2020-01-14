Police investigate shooting of boy

TOPEKA — Police were investigating a shooting late Monday in which a juvenile male was reported to have been injured in the Highland Park area of East Topeka.

Police officials were called around 10 p.m. to the vicinity of S.E. 23rd and Kentucky, where the shooting was reported.

The boy, whose age wasn't available on Tuesday, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz on Tuesday said detectives were following up on leads in the case.

No arrests had been reported as of late Tuesday morning.

Woman hurt in rollover Monday night

PRATT — A Pratt County woman was seriously injured on Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover accident just west of Preston.

Jewell Heinlein, 24, was southbound on Northeast 70th Avenue about 8:15 p.m. when she went off the left side of the road between 70th and 80th streets, and lost control of her 2001 Kia Sportage, according to Pratt County Sheriff Jimmy White.

The car crossed the blacktop back to the west side and hit a drainage ditch, causing it to go airborne and overturn. It then landed in a field on the east side of the road. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Heinlein was transported to Pratt Regional Medical Center, and from there to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. A condition was not immediately available.

“It was extremely foggy,” White said, and the road has a slight curve about halfway between 70th and 80th streets. “But it looks like the circumstances of what caused the accident are still under investigation.”