A dense fog advisory was issued until 10 a.m. Tuesday for much of northeast Kansas, including the Topeka area.

More fog might be possible tonight for the third night in a row, but it isn't expected to be as widespread, according to the National Weather Service.

Once the fog lifts, look for gradually clearing skies Tuesday in Topeka, with an afternoon high of 46 degrees.

Wednesday's high should top out in the lower-40s, with colder weather on the way by Thursday, when highs should only make it to the mid-30s.

A chance for snow enters the picture on Thursday night and continues on Friday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

• Wednesday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. East wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Snow before 4am, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Friday: Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

• Monday, Martin Luther King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.