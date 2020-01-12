As a work crew emptied a first-floor office at Meadowlark Commons and then proceeded to rip out the room’s carpet, there was an easy familiarity between the boss directing the work and the laborers of various ages who jumped to the tasks with gusto.

It was OK if the workers stopped to chat with this reporter, or amongst themselves, and, when the boss gave direction or a warning about how to not do something, there was no grumbling or sideways glances. Instead, the advice appeared to be accepted with grace, if not appreciation.

The workers, part of three "Green Teams" at New Beginnings Inc., are all recovering alcoholics or drug addicts.

Their labor was the start of an effort to prepare the space to be remodeled into a new social detox and in-patient drug and alcohol treatment center.

While the purpose of that day’s work was especially gratifying, even if the end goal wasn’t a treatment center, their labor was helping these mostly young and middle-aged adults stay clean and sober.

They are all employed by New Beginnings Inc. as part of a transitional jobs program intended to both maintain New Beginnings properties and help their clients succeed.

For the past year, the program had a nearly 80% success rate, with some moving into permanent positions with local companies and some becoming permanent employees in New Beginning social enterprises, according to New Beginnings Executive Director Shara Gonzales.

A safer place

The goal of the Transitional Employment Network, which is in its third year, is to provide enough income for people to sustain themselves beyond shelter. The program provides time-limited employment, but pays a living wage. It also helps people to identify and overcome barriers to success, while monitoring sobriety through drug testing.

They developed the program – which employs teams of workers in charge of landscaping, building maintenance or construction, and cleaning and room preparation at New Beginnings’ myriad properties – after keying on a couple of factors.

First, and perhaps most startling, is that one of the most dangerous places for a recovering addict, the program developers said, whether in Hutchinson or elsewhere, is in the workplace.

“In interviewing applicants (for Oxford Houses) we discovered that people in recovery are constantly encountering people coming to work under the influence,” said Jim Kanady, a program director at New Beginnings. “Employees were using on breaks and constantly offering substances for sale. People were risking their sobriety by going to work.”

“And that’s where they spend most of their time each week, at work,” said Matthew Griffin, a jobs supervisor and recovering addict who at the first of the year become Transitional Employment Network director.

It’s been common knowledge in Hutchinson and Reno County for several years that many employers find it hard to fill positions because employees couldn’t pass drug tests.

Those that did, Gonzales said, often weren’t tested again going forward because of how many would fail subsequent tests. One local manufacturer, Gonzales said, reported a turnover rate of 60%. That turnover costs an employer an estimated $4,000 to $4,500 per person, based on training and recruitment.

National statistics show U.S. employers lose $100 billion a year due to drug and alcohol abuse in the workplace, Gonzales said.

“You have to develop good employees, but you have to help employees not come to a toxic workplace as well,” Gonzales said.

Tonya Weir, 27, one of those on the work crew this day, said all her previous jobs were in fast food.

“All the time I was around people under the influence,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing not to worry about that. If people want to better themselves, this is the place to be.”

Teamwork

Another significant factor in the program’s success is how the crews are formed, organized and work together as teams.

The concept, Griffin said, was modeled after that used by Oxford Houses, which are democratically run, community-based homes offering housing to recovering addicts. The homes are designed to provide an independent, but supportive and sober, living environment. All decisions, starting with who to accept in the house, are by democratic vote.

The same goes for the Green Teams. All members of a team interview prospective employees, with a chunk of the discussion about the applicant’s history of abuse and issues they’re dealing with. The interviews can be intense and the members, who have all been there, easily see through their stories, Griffin said. Then the group votes whether to hire them.

“It’s bad enough when you try to defend your history and have to check a box that says you’re a felon, but we break that down,” he said. “We want to learn where they’re at today, how this applies to their recovery, to know where to best help them… Once that’s done, we send them out to discuss and vote. Ninety-nine percent of the time the discussion is solely ‘how can we help them?’ We want the most broken people, so we can help them and pull them in.”

Few, if any, have ever been voted down, though new openings on the teams are not frequent.

Not just labor

The teams meet every morning to discuss issues and go over the day’s work plan. During those meetings – or anytime during the day – counseling is offered to help someone with a particular problem or just for a little encouragement.

“It’s one thing that’s important to do, which you get nowhere else, the glue that makes it stick,” Griffin said, “Sometimes you have to tell them to slow down. This is not just a job, you have to pay attention to the people. Anyone can pick up a paintbrush, but some don’t know how to talk or deal with a situation. If they’ve had a bad day, or a few bad days, you have to find out what’s going on and get through the barriers.”

The program administrators don’t just give people jobs, but also help them find ways to overcome issues in their lives, like managing child support or getting medical care, Kanady said. The agency partners with PrairieStar for medical, dental and mental health assistance, and relies on a dozen other local organizations for help.

“Some of the people we work with, 65% of their income goes to child support,” Kanady said. “We work with Topeka to take care of arrears in child support” and to bring payments down.

Employees are given a weekly work assessment, checking for example whether they were on time, dressed appropriately and got along with others. At 30 days, they have a bigger review, talking about what they’ve learned and overcome and what barriers remain. At 90 days they talk about where the individual “wants to end up,” Kanady said.

“Are there educational needs or things we need to plug them into to meet their goals?” he said.

Seventy-five percent of those they help, Gonzales said, are adults with no children, 70% are ex-offenders, and most are between the ages of 36 to 45. Most are referred to the program by Oxford Houses, Reno County Drug Court or Community Corrections.

The right supervisors

Studies have shown most of those who relapse to addiction, Gonzales said, work alone and under a supervisor who does not have an addiction, so they don’t know how to support the person.

“It’s not that they’re not good supervisors,” she said. “It’s that they didn’t have that added component, which is a critical factor… A key element to success is a support team of individuals, a team, not a supervisor, and that the supervisor or the team needs to understand addiction and recovery and resources available for recovery.”

New Beginnings hired permanent supervisors for each team, all of them recovering addicts. Besides Griffin, they include Lacy Lomax, the transitional supervisor over all the teams; Derick Doherty, maintenance supervisor who started out in the Transitional Jobs program; Tanya Weir, Green Team supervisor, and Brian Schoening supervisor for the GreenScapers.

Across New Beginning’s properties, even without the planned remodel, there’s a lot of work to be done, Gonzales said.

“We have 52 beds of emergency housing, 55 beds of transitional housing, 64 beds of sober living (New Beginnings owns six of the 10 Oxford Houses currently operating in Hutchinson), 82 affordable housing units, 24 permanent supportive housing, 12 units of moderate-income with more in the works,” Gonzales said. “We provide rental space for crossover recovery, have Noel Lodge, and our main office on Sixth Street. All require make-ready, custodial, maintenance and lawn care.”

Based on how well they’ve been maintaining their properties, Gonzales said, and others seeing their employees “show up, work hard every day and do quality work,” they’ve also been approached by several of their commercial neighbors asking if they can contract for the work.

They’ve also had requests from other communities to expand their programs there, Gonzales said, or assist in starting a similar system.