Maclovio L. “Max” Rojas, Jr., 61, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at his home in Garden City, KS. He was born March 27, 1958 in Garden City the son of Maclovio A. Rojas, Sr. and Helen (Luera) Rojas.

Max has been a lifetime resident of Garden City. He attended St. Mary Catholic School. He then attended and graduated from Garden City High School. Max worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 37 years as an equipment operator. He retired in 2016. On March 24, 2018, he married Donna Montoya in Garden City. Max was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, BBQ, gardening; and as an avid sports fan he loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas University, Kansas City Royals, and NASCAR.

Survivors include his wife Donna Rojas of the home; three children Maureena (Anselmo) Enriquez, Guizel Urbina, & Alma Urbina all of Garden City; four siblings Derk Rojas, Carol Near, Michael Rojas, & Danny Rojas all of Garden City; and Ten Grandchildren. Max is preceded in death by his parents.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 also at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City with Fr. Jacob Schneider officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. The family suggests memorials given to the Max Rojas Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.