Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Harper

Morgan Alexander Grippin, dba Spectator Sports, and Stephanie Lynn Grippin, aka Stephanie Lynn Kenne, Chapter 13, assets: $166,266; liabilities: $399,959.

Hays

Brannan R. Lonsdale and Crystal Marie Lonsdale, Chapter 13, assets: $353,318; liabilities: $268,187.

Meade

Clifford Gregory Hailey, assets: $19,675; liabilities: $54,484.

Medicine Lodge

Colle Ranch LLC, Chapter 12, assets: $999,450; liabilities: $2,299,228.

Dennis Eugene Colle and Camille Ardeen Colle, dba Cade Miniatures, Chapter 12, assets: $0; liabilities: $2,262,248.

HMS Ranch LLC, Chapter 12, assets: $2,325,841; liabilities: $2,217,590.

North Newton

Mary Lee, assets: $11,319; liabilities: $15,520.

Pratt

Edward James Woody Jr., dba Woody's Sport Bar and Grill, and Shandra May Woody, aka Shandra May Lee-Woody, Chapter 13, assets: $461,448; liabilities: $356,664.

Russell

Ashley Nicole Pena, aka Ashley Arreola, Ashley Vannaman, Chapter 13, assets: $3,499; liabilities: $41,293.

Scott City

Justin Wayne Meireis, Scott City, and Kelsi Marie Meireis, Ransom, assets: $183,377; liabilities: $233,749.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.