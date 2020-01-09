The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Legislative Forum dates.

All are on Saturdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Dates and locations include:

Feb. 8, Mennonite Friendship Communities, 600 W. Blanchard Ave., South Hutchinson;March 14, Shears Technology Center, 1300 N. Plum; andApril 4, Wesley Towers Evans Chapel, 3711 Asbury Place.

Reno County legislators invited to participate are Sen. Ed Berger and Reps. Joe Seiwert, Paul Waggoner, Jason Probst, and Jack Thimesch.

The forums are meant to offer attendees the opportunity to interact with the Reno County legislators on issues before the Kansas Legislature. There is no cost to attend and members of the Chamber and the general public are encouraged to participate.

For more information, contact Chelsey Dawson at chelseyd@hutchchamber.com or (620) 662-3391.