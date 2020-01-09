Another unseasonably warm day is on tap for the Topeka area on Thursday as highs should reach the lower-60s.

A cold front is expected to enter the area, dropping highs into the lower-40s by Friday.

Forecasters are calling for a chance for rain on Friday with snow and freezing rain possible that night.

Highs Saturday should be in the mid-20s and highs Sunday should reach the mid- to upper-30s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

• Friday: Rain. High near 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Friday night: Rain, snow and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

• Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

• Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.