LINDSBORG — Bethany's women weathered a furious third-quarter run by Tabor and rallied in the fourth period Wednesday night to claim a key 57-54 Kansas Conference victory over the Bluejays at Hahn Gymnasium.

With the victory, the Swedes improved to 11-5 and remained tied for third in the KCAC at 8-3, two games league leader Sterling. Bethany will face the Warriors this Saturday night in Sterling.

Bethany coach Keith Ferguson got just the game he expected from Tabor, which fell to 8-8 with a 7-5 league record.

“They run their stuff as well as anyone in the conference and really get you in the half court,” Ferguson said. “We knew we had to compete in the half court in order to win this basketball game.

"We had some kids step up off the bench and make some great plays. Our little freshman (Autumn Garrett) had a couple of big steals.”

Garrett not only made the biggest defensive play of the game with 47.9 seconds to go when she stole an inbounds pass and took it coast-to-coast for a five-point Bethany cushion. She also led the Swedes in scoring with 14 points and added another steal and two assists.

Bethany had jumped out to a 35-24 lead to open the third quarter, but Tabor outscored the Swedes 18-2 the rest of the period to take a 42-37 lead to the fourth.

The Bluejays maintained the lead until baskets by Lauren Welsch and Vasha Moore gave the Swedes a 50-49 advantage with 1:22 to go.

With just 51.4 seconds left, Julia Nyguard was fouled rebounding a Tabor miss, and her two free throws extended the lead to three, setting the stage for Garrett’s heroics.

Tabor used a timeout to advance the ball and run a set play from in front of its bench, but Garrett sniffed it out, dashed in to the take the ball from Ashtyn Wiebe and scored at the other end.

“I just saw the inbounder’s eyes and I knew she was going to the girl I was guarding,” Garrett said. “When (the inbounder) had the ball in her hand — she looked right at who it was supposed to go.

“Once I had it, I just took a few dribbles and lay it in. It was really exciting to win this one."

Garrett led a balanced Bethany attack that also included 12 points from Welsch and 10 each from Hannah Ferguson and Halei Wortham.

Bethany men 76, Tabor 59

Bethany got 28 points from KCAC scoring leader Justin Jones and a double-double from Baptiste Chazelas to blow Tabor out in the second half and snap a 10-game losing streak to the Bluejays.

Including an exhibition victory over Pittsburg State, Bethany has now won three of its last four games. The Swedes (6-9) remained in 11th place in the KCAC at 3-8 while Tabor last-place Tabor fell to 2-13 and 0-12.

“I liked how our guys were recognizing that they were having a hard time containing us when we took it off the dribble and we were able to attack the basket,” Bethany coach Dan O’Dowd said. “We didn’t settle for three tonight.

"We’ve made a lot of threes the last few games and sometimes you can fall in love with that. We made about 50 percent of our shots at the rim the first half, but we finished there much better in the second.”

Jones, who had built his 24-point scoring average with plenty of 3-pointers, had two on the way to an eight-point first half, but was successful attacking the basket after the break.

“I wasn’t really hitting it, but getting to the rim and seeing one go in gave me all the confidence I needed,” Jones said. “That’s part of my game.

"I like to get to the cup, to be honest."

Tabor led 36-34 halftime and was still up 40-37 with 16:05 left when the Swede defense tightened up and Jones went to work.

A 14-point run put Bethany up 51-40, and after a three-point play by Tabor's Tevin Berry, the Swedes reeled off 11 more for a 62-43 advantage.

In addition to Jones’ 28 points, Bethany got 12 from Isiah Saenz and 11 each from Ray Miller and Chazelas, who grabbed 14 rebounds as well. Tyler Zinn led Tabor with 24 points, followed by Berry with 13 and Leon Marcikic with 10.