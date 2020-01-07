TOPEKA — Washburn University has announced its fall 2019 Dean's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

More than 950 undergraduate and graduate students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.

Dean's List honoree's include: Katie Brighton of Colby, Jasmine Creighton of Plainville, Sierra Hendrickson of Oberlin, Clayton Herdman of Rush Center, Sarah Miller of Plainville, Tessa Pierce of La Crosse, AnnaBelle Withington of Utica, Madalyn Billinger of Stockton, Elyssa Carr of WaKeeney, Wyatt Delaney of Ness City, Macy Mattheyer of WaKeeney, Haley Vondracek of Timken, Carlie Zimmerman of Grainfield, Kacie Dunn of WaKeeney, Heidi Larson of Athol.