Arrest in Salina nets car stolen from KU Athletics

SALINA — An Oregon woman was arrested in connection to 18 different criminal counts in Salina on Friday after a series of events beginning with the removal of a hotel window screen.

Salina Police said it was called at 11:45 p.m. to Best Western Plus, 745 W. Schilling Road after an employee reported two people removing the window screen off their room and failing to pay an outstanding balance of $24 on the rent of the room.

The employee told police the two drove off in a black SUV. While investigating at the Best Western, an officer saw a 2019 Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot at 715 W. Schilling Road and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The Ford drove around the patrol car into an easement and through landscaping and left going east on Schilling at a high rate of speed, reaching over 75 mph. The Ford attempted to turn north on S. Ohio Street when it struck a curb line and came to a stop.

Police made contact with the driver, Sarah Howe, 42, of Oregon, and arrested her. Police said Howe smelled of alcohol and was found to be in possession of narcotics. Additionally the Expedition was reported as stolen from KU Athletics in Lawrence and valued at $65,000. It was towed from the scene.

Howe was booked into jail in connection to one count fleeing and eluding resulting in an accident, one count possession of stolen property, four counts possession of opiates, one count of no Kansas drug tax stamp, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving, one count of speeding, one count of transporting an open container, one count for a stop sign violation, one count of misdemeanor theft and one count damage to property.