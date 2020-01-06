The first baby to be born at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital of El Dorado arrived at 3:28 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020.

Patricia Bell and Kevin Taylor, of El Dorado, welcomed baby girl Katana Rae Taylor. “Tana Rae”, was 8 pounds 5.5 ounces and 20 inches long.

Patricia said she was due on Jan. 5, and when someone mentioned to her she might have the first baby of the new year at SBA, they were hoping they would.

Although they already knew they were having a girl, there was one surprise during the birth for Patricia.

“I was not expecting an eight-pound baby,” she said.

But everything went well, and they have a healthy girl, the first child for the couple.

“We both wanted a girl,” Patricia said, but it wasn’t until she was in labor that the reality of being a mom finally hit her.

“It was really exciting,” she said as she held Katana. “She’s perfect. I love her. I have hardly put her down.”

Patricia couldn’t wait to take her daughter home.

“I am looking forward to her getting to know me and me getting to know her,” Patricia said. “And getting to bond with her.”

Kevin was excited about his new daughter as well.

“I’m looking forward to being a dad and getting to see her life from day one,” he said. “She’s going to be daddy’s little girl.”

Kevin said he was raised with all brothers and there are very few girls on his side of the family.

“She’s getting cuter and cuter,” he said as he looked at her. “You don’t know what it’s like until you experience her being born.”

Katana’s grandparents are Richard and Ruthann Taylor, Cindy Taylor, and Terry and Sandy Bell. Terry has been an employee at SBA for 21 years

Patricia offered her appreciation to the staff in the SBA Family Birth Center.

“I want to say thank you to the nurses and doctors,” she said. “They all did great. The care from the nurses has been very patient and helpful. They were calm during everything, and they have shown me what I need to know. We were happy to have her here in town.”

Patricia and Kevin were also grateful for the gifts donated to them by area businesses.

“We appreciate everything and want to say thank you to anyone who donated or gave us a gift,” she said.

Gifts for the first baby were donated by: TrueCare Pharmacy, INTRUST Bank, Sundgren Realty, ICI Insurance, Walnut Valley Packing, City of El Dorado, Walmart, Great Beginnings Boutique, Grizzly Bowl, Oz Events, Pear Tree Catering and Bakery, Robin’s, McDonald’s, State Farm – Bonnie Buckman and BrewCo Coffeehouse & Dilly Deli.

