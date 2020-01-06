Twenty classmates and one guest of El Dorado high school class of 65 enjoyed a Christmas luncheon on Wednesday December 18th at True Lies restaurant in El Dorado. Good food and a white elephant gift exchange provided a great time reconnecting with friends. Birthday cards were signed for classmates with birthdays in January. This group meets for lunch the last Wednesday of each month at various restaurants around the area . All classmates and friends are encouraged to attend. The next luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday January 29th at Fiesta Mexicana restaurant in downtown El Dorado.



