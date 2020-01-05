Maurice "Mike" Ahern will celebrate his 90th birthday Sunday, Jan. 12. Mike was born in Brookings, S.D., on Jan. 12, 1930.

He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1952. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea. Upon returning home, he taught agriculture at Doland, S.D.

Mike married Margery "Marge" Levins in 1956 and they moved to Yankton, S.D., where he began work for the Soil Conservation Service. In 1990, Mike was named Personnelist of the Year by the United States Department of Agriculture for his outstanding work in personnel management in the state of Kansas.

Mike and Marge have five children and nine grandchildren. Three children reside in Kansas, one in Missouri and one in South Dakota.

A family celebration is planned for Saturday, Jan. 18, in Lawrence.

Birthday cards and notes can be sent to Mike at 2037 Leland Way, Salina, KS 67401.