Head to KidzFest

KidzFest, a free family event with games, crafts, costume characters, prizes and parenting resources info for households with kids ages 2 to 12, will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Blackmore Elementary, 530 N Orchard St, El Dorado.

The first KIDZFEST El Dorado was held in January 2014 with the vision of providing access to community resources families may need, now or in the future, for their children’s physical, educational, emotional, and spiritual developmental - to help children develop their full potential and become successful community members.

Cut a rug

The El Dorado Senior Center, 201 E. Second, will host a community dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

Live music will be provided by Jess Dean & Country Plus Band. Come dance, listen, and socialize. Drinks provided. Feel free to bring a snack to share. Suggested donation of $5 per person at the door.

Try a square dance

Have a chat

Join us the El Dorado Chamber the first non -holiday Wednesday of every month for a Chamber Chat at 8 a.m. at the Civic Center, 201 E. Central Ave. Bring your business and organization news to our table to share with the group. This informal gathering also shares laughs and coffee and donuts. If you're interested in sponsoring a Chamber Chat call 316-321-3150.

Pickleball

The Pickleball Courts are open from 6 to 8 p.m. January 7 at the Andover 13th Street Community Center, 1008 E. 13th St. Andover.

Try something new

Ever tried square dance? Fred Trujillo will call a dance for the River City club from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Andover 13th Street Community Center, 1008 E. 13th St. Andover. The club also offers brushup lessons, workshops and a class on a regular basis.