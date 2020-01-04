Today’s Birthday (01/04/20). Envision dreams come true this year. Realize possibilities with dedicated action, including a personal milestone this winter, before a collaborative effort changes direction. An unplanned barrier changes your course this summer, before you discover a new level of creative partnership and romance. Prioritize love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Money could appear from unusual sources. Make deals and sign contracts. Actions taken now can have long-term benefit. Use your persuasive charms.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover a burst of energy. You’ve got the power and confidence to make things happen. Take advantage of a surprising personal opportunity to shine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate mysteries, dreams, visions and potential plans. Heed the voice of experience. Consider the details to make an important connection. Meditate on the greater good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make an unexpected connection. Good fortune and opportunities arise through your network of friends. Plan and act for a common cause. Together, you’re incredibly powerful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grab a surprise career opportunity. Discover a windfall or beneficial perk. Long-term benefits can arise from the actions taken today. Go for it!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a long-range vision of what you’d like to create. Business seminars, classes and conferences provide great connections. Jump on a hot educational opportunity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with a shared financial venture. Look for beneficial opportunities and find them. Discover a windfall or error in your favor. Review numbers and adjust.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and bargain. Coordinate and strategize. You and a partner are on the same wavelength. Creative brainstorming produces valuable results. Build something wonderful together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Practice to raise performance levels. Adjust and tweak. Physical action can achieve long-term gain. Go for the gold.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun with people you love. Practice your arts and passions. Savor beauty, love and family. Listen with an ear for hidden elements.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The comforts of home draw you in. Take advantage of favorable conditions to make an improvement you’ve long wanted. Raise the level of domestic bliss.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Sign contracts and launch your creative works. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Get expert feedback. Both learn and teach. Use your persuasive arts.