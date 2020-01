The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education will hear a report from SJCF Architecture, of Wichita, at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting at the administrative building at 4501 W. 4th Ave.

SJCF was involved in a recent building improvements bond issue that failed in the November election. The board also will revisit the issue of a board vacancy. On a split vote, the board previously supported the appointment of Donna Patton to the vacancy. She declined the appointment.