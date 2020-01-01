The friends of a man who died following an altercation Dec. 31 in Newton lingered in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center searching for answers to what happened, leaving at about 12:45 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, to seek medical attention for the most distraught among them.

They did not speak to reporters who arrived at the station at about 12:40 a.m.

But it was clear their New Year's Eve was tragic.

According to Newton Police, at 10:27 pm. Dec. 31 Harvey County Communications received a call via 911 reporting a disturbance in the 300 block of SE Fourth. A female told dispatchers she was involved in a physical disturbance with a male subject.

A later call from a witness advised there was another male down on the ground who was bleeding. Officers arrived on scene and found the male victim down on the sidewalk. Officers attempted life-saving measures, however, the male victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses in the area gave a description of a suspect who was apprehended on foot in the area.

"We believe the subject in custody acted alone and there is no further threat to the community from this incident," the department wrote in a prepared statement.

NPD is not releasing the name of the victim, pending notification of family members. Arrest details have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.