Local law enforcement agencies plan to have an increased presence on roadways tonight as people celebrate the coming of the new year.

Local law enforcement agencies plan to have an increased presence on roadways tonight as people celebrate the coming of the new year.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be on duty tonight along with the department’s normal number of patrol officers, according to Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office also will have augmented patrols tonight and New Year’s Day, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Sherley said deputies already have made several DUI arrests during the holiday season.

“We’ll continue to have a proactive stance,” he said.

Nicodemus said the Leavenworth Police Department typically receives reports of people setting off firecrackers and even firing guns into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks are prohibited in the city limits.

Nicodemus warns that firing shots into the air can result in damage or injuries. He said what goes up must eventually come down.

“It’s not a victimless crime,” he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR