This week, readers were curious about holiday lights and trail accessibility.

Q: Why did the street light pole holiday decorations end at 3rd and Main?

I asked Sean Thomas, assistant director of parks and facilities for Hutchinson.

“We don’t have the decorations for north of there; there’s a different style of light poles there,” Thomas said.

“We’ve considered going north of there, so we’re considering updating our holiday lighting to include more.”

Q: I’m wondering why the city of Hutchinson hasn't put Christmas lights up on the pedestrian bridge on 30th Avenue and K-61? It seems like a perfect opportunity to promote Hutchinson and the Christmas season.

Ask and you shall receive. Sean Thomas again:

“We haven’t considered it in the past but it’s a great idea,” he said.

Holiday lighting around Hutchinson has shifted around various departments, but the Parks and Facilities department stores and puts up the lights you see around town this season. If there’s room in the budget, Thomas thinks purchasing lighting for that pedestrian bridge would be a good addition.

“I think that’s a great idea,” Thomas said.

Q: Can you find out what is going on at the former power station on 30th? It appears they tore the old plant completely down and now are fencing in the entire location. Will there still be any public access when they are finished?

Correct, there’s construction by Westar — now Evergy — along 30th Avenue, and the trail that runs through that area along the Dillon Nature Center will be accessible to the public.

“Yes, that trail remains open now and should be open into the future after the construction is done. They’re putting a fence around the road side of the property, but there will still be access to the trail,” said DNC Superintendent John Gallagher.

“Public access is open through the Dillon Nature Center gate. As posted, public motorized vehicles are not allowed on the trails. A parking area is available for special events,” said Gina Penzig, manager of external communications for Evergy. “The barbed-wire fence around the trails was recently replaced with smooth wire fencing.

“We also ask that pets brought to the trail are kept on a leash.”

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.